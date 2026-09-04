PNP seeks amendment of SIM Card Registration Act

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is seeking tighter measures in the implementation of the SIM Card Registration Act.

In a statement, PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. raised the need to strengthen measures against cybercrimes through the SIM Card Registration Act and prosecute those involved in illegal online activities.

“Innovations in the digital technology are fast evolving, and we really need to keep up for more efficient and effective approaches in running after illegal activities and eventually make the cyberspace safe for every Filipino,” the top cop said.

“The PNP is ready to provide its insights and data that will push for the amendment of the law, making it more effective when it comes to crime prevention. I have directed our legal team to look into this and make the necessary recommendations,” he added.

The PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) earlier raised concerns over the effectiveness of the SIM Card Registration Act in preventing cybercrimes, noting that certain loopholes need to be addressed to make the law more effective in preventing and addressing crimes.

Under the said measure, users are required to identify themselves through identification cards when acquiring and using SIMs as a condition for activation, to help authorities address crimes involving mobile communications.

ACG director Major General Wilson Asueta said almost all cybercrimes committed emanate from a SIM Card.

“So we are appealing to the legislators to please amend the law. All of the phishing activities are connected to the SIM Card. Even when you open social media platforms, it is connected to SIM card and even when you open financial accounts it’s connected to a SIM card,” he said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

“So, there are fake identities because the implementation of the SIM card registration act is not good and it needs additional safeguards so we can help our country lessen cyber cases especially scams,” he added.

The law provides a penalty of at least six years' imprisonment, or a P200,000 fine, or both for the use of fictitious identity or identification documents to register a SIM.

The SIM Card Registration Act was enacted in October 2022. (TPM)