PNP seeks peaceful end to INC rally at Edsa

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) said it is exhausting all possible peaceful means to end the ongoing lightning rally of Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) at the People Power Monument along Edsa, even as authorities continue negotiations with organizers over the protest's legality and its impact on traffic.

In a press conference on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, PNP Public Information Office acting chief Colonel Allen Rae Co said the police remain committed to respecting the constitutional right to peaceful assembly while working to restore normal traffic conditions affected by the demonstration.

"Our stand is to end things peacefully. If there is still a chance to peacefully end this protest without anyone getting hurt, that is what the PNP will pursue," Co said.

“We are exploring all possibilities. We are exhausting all means available to us so that this ends without disorder,” he added.