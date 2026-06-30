PNP seeks peaceful end to INC rally at Edsa

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) said it is exhausting all possible peaceful means to end the ongoing lightning rally of Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) at the People Power Monument along Edsa, even as authorities continue negotiations with organizers over the protest's legality and its impact on traffic.
In a press conference on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, PNP Public Information Office acting chief Colonel Allen Rae Co said the police remain committed to respecting the constitutional right to peaceful assembly while working to restore normal traffic conditions affected by the demonstration.
"Our stand is to end things peacefully. If there is still a chance to peacefully end this protest without anyone getting hurt, that is what the PNP will pursue," Co said.
“We are exploring all possibilities. We are exhausting all means available to us so that this ends without disorder,” he added.
He stressed, however, that authorities could not allow the situation to continue indefinitely.
Co said police commanders on the ground are currently coordinating with protest organizers after authorities initially found that no rally permit had been presented for the gathering.
The PNP said discussions are also focused on minimizing disruptions to motorists and commuters and returning the situation to normal as soon as possible.
The PNP estimated that the crowd at the People Power Monument had reached 12,030 participants as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, an increase from approximately 10,000 recorded before noon.
Police also monitored smaller groups of demonstrators in Liwasang Bonifacio, Greenhills, and Mandaluyong.
To secure the protest, authorities have deployed more than 6,500 police personnel in Metro Manila.
The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said four individuals have been arrested following a confrontation between the rallyist and the police as they tried to block Edsa northbound using buses.
Three police personnel were injured due to the incident.
According to Co, one of those arrested was a bus driver who allegedly ignored police instructions to stop his vehicle and instead repeatedly moved it forward and backward, striking a policewoman.
The injured officer reportedly suffered injuries after being hit and falling.
The two other arrests involved individuals accused of punching police officers.
Co said investigators are studying possible charges, including direct assault against agents of a person in authority, while determining whether additional offenses under existing laws, including the Public Assembly Act, may apply.
The PNP appealed to protesters not to inconvenience members of the public who are not participating in the demonstration.
Co said authorities observed vehicles being deliberately positioned to block roads, resulting in significant traffic congestion and affecting commuters and businesses.
"We are asking those conducting the protest not to involve people who have nothing to do with this by intentionally obstructing our roads," he said.
Amid the ongoing protest, the PNP placed all police regional offices and national support units nationwide under full alert status aimed to ensure preparedness in responding to any untoward incidents across the country.
Asked whether authorities had prior intelligence about the demonstration, Co said the PNP had been informed of plans for the protest, although the timing came earlier than expected.
He said the police would conduct a comprehensive assessment after the event to evaluate both intelligence gathering and operational response. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)