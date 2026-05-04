PNP seeks stronger intervention programs to curb youth street crimes

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is pushing for expanded coordination with local government units (LGUs) and social welfare authorities to develop intervention measures aimed at preventing minors from engaging in street crimes.

PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said on Monday, May 4, 2026, that the initiative will involve closer collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and LGUs to craft programs that guide at-risk youth away from gangs and criminal activities, particularly in urban areas.

He said the proposed measures could be integrated into the broader Safer Cities initiatives in Metro Manila and other parts of the country, emphasizing rehabilitation and guidance over punitive approaches.

“We treat this matter in a manner that will guide these minors in determining what is right from wrong, not in a manner that treats them as criminals through law enforcement alone,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez made the remark following a May 2 incident involving minors along Alabang–Zapote Road in Barangay Almanza Uno, Las Piñas City, where a viral video showed youths allegedly attempting to board and harass passengers.

Reports said one of the minors was carrying an ice pick.

Police responded to the scene and located eight minors, who were later turned over to barangay officials and referred to the DSWD for intervention in line with child protection protocols.

Initial investigation showed the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding after the jeepney driver refused to take in the passengers.

Authorities said no injuries or property damage were reported.

Nartatez said police commanders have been directed to initiate dialogue with LGUs and the DSWD to address similar cases in their respective jurisdictions.

He also underscored the need to involve parents, noting that repeated delinquent behavior among minors is often linked to lack of supervision at home.

“Discipline begins at home, and when minors cross the line in public, accountability extends to the guidance that failed to prevent it,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)