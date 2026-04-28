PNP sees no credible threat in ‘military-backed People Power’ plot

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, that it has not detected any credible or imminent threat of a so-called “military-backed People Power” movement despite circulating reports amid current political tensions.

In a statement, PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force remains on high alert, but emphasized there is no validated intelligence to support claims of an organized attempt to destabilize the government.

“The PNP maintains a high level of alertness but as of now, we have no validated intelligence indicating a credible, imminent threat of a military-backed movement. We treat these reports as rumors until proven otherwise,” Nartatez said.

The statement came after Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson downplayed concerns about a potential uprising linked to elements within the military.

Lacson acknowledged reports that certain groups, reportedly composed of retired military officers, have been attempting to recruit active uniformed personnel.

He reiterated his opposition to any unconstitutional efforts to alter the political order, stressing that grievances, particularly those related to corruption, must be addressed through democratic and legal means.

The reported plot surfaces amid ongoing political tensions involving President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

Despite the speculation, Nartatez underscored that the PNP remains focused on its mandate and will not engage in political issues.

“Our loyalty is to the Constitution and the Filipino people, not to any political faction. Our job is to ensure peace and order in communities. We remain professional and focused on our anti-crime mandate,” he said.

The PNP chief also noted that coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines remains stable, with both institutions adhering to the chain of command and committed to maintaining national stability.

“Both organizations are committed to the chain of command and the stability of the administration,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)