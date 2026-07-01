PNP seizes P104.6M smuggled cigarettes, 7 nabbed

POLICE seized more than P104.6 million worth of suspected smuggled cigarettes and arrested seven individuals in separate anti-smuggling operations in Palawan and Zamboanga del Sur, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

In Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur, authorities recovered 611 master cases of assorted imported cigarettes valued at about P96.4 million during a joint operation on June 30.

The cigarettes were discovered aboard abandoned pump boats along the shoreline of Purok Tangigue in Barangay White Beach during a seaborne patrol conducted by personnel of the 53rd Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army.

The Army coordinated with the Pagadian City Police Station, Zamboanga del Sur Maritime Police Station, Zamboanga del Sur Police Intelligence Unit, 902nd Regional Mobile Force Battalion and other military personnel to transport the recovered items to the nearest port.

Authorities also recovered a truck container van. The cigarettes and truck were turned over to the Bureau of Customs in Zamboang Peninsula, while five paddle boats and one motorized pump boat remained under the custody of the 53rd Infantry Battalion.

The recovered items were inventoried in the presence of a Bureau of Customs examiner.

In a separate operation on June 29, joint law enforcement teams arrested seven suspects and confiscated 6,498 reams of suspected smuggled cigarettes worth about P8.25 million at King Paradise Island in Barangay Labog, Sofronio Española, Palawan.

The operation involved personnel from the 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group Balabac Seaborne Company, Provincial Intelligence Unit, Sofronio Española Municipal Police Station, Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station, 1st Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company, Bureau of Customs and other partner agencies.

The arrested suspects and confiscated cigarettes were brought to the Balabac Seaborne Company-Brooke’s Point Annex for documentation and further processing.

The seven suspects may face charges for alleged violation of Republic Act 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force will continue working with partner agencies to combat smuggling and other economic crimes.

“Smuggling fuels illicit trade, deprives the government of lawful revenues, and undermines fair business competition. The PNP will continue to strengthen intelligence-driven enforcement and work closely with partner agencies to stop these illegal activities and ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” Nartatez said. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)