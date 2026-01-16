PNP sends off 2,000 police personnel for Asean Summit

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) sent off 2,000 police personnel who will be deployed to ensure a safe, orderly, and successful hosting of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nation (Asean) Summit 2026 in Central Visayas.

In a statement, PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the ceremony was held at the Panglao Town Plaza, Poblacion, Panglao, Bohol, on January 14, 2026, signaling that local and regional units are prepared to secure the island province ahead of the international gathering.

Nartatez ordered the strengthening of patrol operations in tourism and coastal areas, supported by specialized units trained for rapid response, crowd management, maritime security, and emergency situations.

He said these measures are designed to deter crime, respond quickly to incidents, and maintain public confidence as international attention turns to the Philippines.

The top cop underscored that preparations for the summit go beyond numbers and visibility, emphasizing discipline, coordination, and readiness at all levels.

“Ang paghahanda natin para sa Asean Summit ay hindi lang tungkol sa dami ng pulis sa lansangan. It’s about being prepared, alert, and synchronized with all our partners. Gusto nating ipakita na ang Pilipinas ay handa -- propesyonal, maaasahan, at kayang magbigay ng ligtas na kapaligiran para sa ating mga bisita,” Nartatez said.

(Our preparations for the Asean Summit are not just about the number of police on the streets. It’s about being prepared, alert, and synchronized with all our partners. We want to show that the Philippines is ready -- professional, reliable, and capable of providing a safe environment for our visitors.)

“Malaking bagay ang pagtutulungan -- PNP, AFP, PCG, BFP, local governments, at iba pang force multipliers. Kapag iisa ang direksyon at malinaw ang koordinasyon, mas nagiging epektibo ang ating pagbabantay at mas nararamdaman ng publiko ang seguridad,” he added.

(Collaboration is very important -- PNP, AFP, PCG, BFP, local governments, and other force multipliers. When direction is unified and coordination is clear, our monitoring becomes more effective, and the public feels more secure.)

The PNP assured the public that security preparations will continue to be refined in the months leading up to the summit, with continuous assessments, drills, and community engagement activities to ensure that safety measures remain adaptive and responsive to emerging challenges. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)