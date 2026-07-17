PNP shifts to full election mode as Barmm poll period begins

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has stepped up its security preparations for the 2026 Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) Parliamentary Elections, deploying more than 8,000 personnel across the region as the official election period commenced on July 16, 2026.

The heightened security posture marks the start of election security operations aimed at ensuring a peaceful, orderly, and credible electoral process ahead of the September 14 parliamentary polls.

Police said the deployment follows the send-off and turnover ceremony held on July 14 at Camp Brig. Gen. Salipada K. Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte, where personnel assigned to election duties were formally mobilized.

The security force consists of 8,299 police personnel, including 4,983 deployable officers from the Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO BAR), 1,316 augmentation personnel from National Support Units, and 2,000 additional officers from other police regional offices.

The PNP said these forces will work in close coordination with the Commission on Elections (Comelec), the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and other government agencies to safeguard polling activities and maintain peace and order throughout the election period, which runs until September 29.

With the start of the election period, the nationwide gun ban has also taken effect.

Authorities reminded the public to comply with election regulations and warned that violations would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police organization is fully prepared to carry out its election duties while remaining strictly non-partisan.

He assured the public that the PNP will perform its mandate with professionalism, integrity, and impartiality to ensure that communities remain secure and that voters can freely exercise their right to vote.

Nartatez also instructed all personnel assigned to election duties to remain alert, uphold discipline, and strictly enforce election laws throughout the campaign and polling period.

He emphasized that maintaining public trust is a key responsibility of every police officer deployed for the elections.

The PNP encouraged the public to immediately report election-related violations or security concerns to the nearest police station or the appropriate authorities, saying public cooperation remains essential in ensuring peaceful and credible Barmm parliamentary elections. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)