PNP shuts down all online services amid reported breach

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has suspended all its online services amid an ongoing investigation on the reported breach in the agency’s information systems, particularly that of the Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO).

“In light of the recent PNP information system reported breach, the PNP is proactively implementing measures to strengthen the security postures of the IT infrastructure. In this regard, all PNP online services are temporarily unavailable until further notice. We regret any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work to enhance the system's security and integrity,” PNP chief of the Public Information Office Colonel Jean Fajardo said in a press conference on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

“Well, one of the primary reasons kung bakit natin shinut-down lahat ng PNP online services is again this is the precautionary measures to make sure kung totoo man at kung may talagang reported breach at sa ngayon ay hindi pa natin ma-determine ang extent ng sinasabing breach at it would be prudent on the part of the PNP to really shut down all frontline services to make sure na hindi na rin ito matatarget ng ibang attempt to breach or hack ‘yung ating mga ating systems,” she added.

Fajardo said, however, that all frontline services, including the application for police clearance, will remain available in regional police offices, as well as in the national headquarters in Camp Crame.

She said the PNP Information Technology Management Service (ITMS) is fast-tracking the assessment and investigation on the alleged breach in the information system, as it might have compromised stored personal data.

Fajardo said the PNP is also coordinating with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to address the matter, particularly on information sharing to trace the origin of the hackers and intelligence monitoring.

“Ang na-identify nga na threat actor is a certain PH1NS na posibleng may kinalaman,” she said.

“We are also trying to validate through the help of DICT kung itong threat actor na nasabi natin is also responsible doon sa other attempt to breach na data system ng ibang government agencies katulad ng DOST, DepEd and other agencies which were reported to also been victimized by this threat actor,” she added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)