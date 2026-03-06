PNP, South Korean police sign agreement to boost cooperation

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) reaffirmed its commitment to strengthen cooperation with South Korean law enforcement following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Korean National Police Agency.

The signing occurred during the state visit of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung to the Philippines March 3, 2026.

PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the agreement aims to enhance coordination between the two police forces, particularly in ensuring the safety of South Korean nationals living and traveling in the country.

“The Philippine National Police is committed to closely coordinating with our South Korean counterparts in ensuring the safety and security of their citizens in the country,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez said the working relationship extends to information and experience sharing to combat transnational crimes.

South Koreans represent one of the largest foreign communities in the Philippines. Authorities from both countries previously worked together to address crimes involving their nationals, including fraud, cybercrime, and cross-border offenses.

The PNP said the MOU institutionalizes this cooperation by strengthening information sharing and improving coordination in law enforcement operations and investigations.

“This MOU will strengthen our working relations with the police force in South Korea in our peace and order and law enforcement efforts. It also enhances the sharing of key information needed in the conduct of operations and investigations,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez said the agreement would accelerate the resolution of cases involving Filipino and Korean nationals through efficient intelligence sharing and coordination.

Under the deal, the two police agencies expect to expand bilateral exchanges, including joint training, capability-building initiatives, and closer operational coordination.

Nartatez said the agreement supports the PNP goal of aligning policing standards with international practices.

“This kind of agreement will also show that the PNP is committed to being at par with police forces across the globe,” Nartatez said.

As part of the MOU implementation, Nartatez directed chiefs of police and heads of national support units to establish additional help desks dedicated to assisting Korean nationals.

The desks will focus on supporting victims and facilitating investigations involving Korean citizens. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)