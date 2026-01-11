PNP stands by legality of seizure of luxury cars linked to Zaldy Co

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) stood firm on the legality of the recent seizure of several luxury vehicles linked to former Ako Bicol party-list Representative Zaldy Co.

In a statement, PNP Acting Chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the operation was carried out under valid and existing legal authority, and that all procedures followed due process and complied with the law.

“The operation was in compliance with an order from proper authorities. We want to assure the public that all actions of the Philippine National Police are legal and in accordance with the law,” said Nartatez, responding to the issue raised by Co’s legal counsel.

On January 8, combined forces from the PNP, Bureau of Customs, and Land Transportation Office raided a condominium building in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, and seized over P145 million worth of luxury vehicles linked to the former lawmaker, who is implicated in the government’s investigation into the alleged misuse of flood control funds.

The confiscated cars included high-end models such as Rolls-Royce, Toyota Sequoia, Cadillac Escalade, and Lexus.

“From the start, we already committed to provide assistance in the investigation and enforcement of all legal orders in relation to the flood control issue. The involvement of the PNP in the operation was part of that commitment,” the top cop said.

The PNP is also actively involved in operations to account for all personalities ordered by the courts to be arrested in relation to the flood control cases.

Nartatez reiterated that the PNP will continue to enforce the law impartially while protecting public trust and confidence.

Co’s legal counsel, Ruy Rondain, earlier said they will file charges against those involved in the confiscation and seizure of the vehicles over alleged abuse of power.

Rondain said 34 vehicles were seized without a proper search warrant. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)