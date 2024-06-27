PNP starts security preps for 2025 midterm elections

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has begun its preparation to ensure a safe and peaceful 2025 midterm elections.

In a statement Wednesday, June 26, 2024, PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil said in ensuring a peaceful and secure election, they will target illegal firearms and drugs and private armed groups, which may disrupt the democratic process.

He highlighted the importance of taking decisive action to dismantle networks that enable illegal firearms, drugs, and private armed groups to operate.

“Our commitment is to safeguard the democratic process and ensure that the upcoming elections are conducted in a secure environment. By cracking down on illegal firearms, drug syndicates, and armed groups, we aim to protect our citizens and uphold the rule of law,” he said.

“I urge the public to support our efforts and report any illegal activities to help us achieve our goal of a safe and fair election,” he added.

Marbil said they are in close coordination with the local government units and other law enforcement agencies in conducting frequent operations such as increased checkpoints, intelligence-driven police operations, and community awareness programs in hotspots of illegal activities.

He said the PNP will deploy additional resources and personnel to identified election areas of concern in line with his order that 85 percent of the more than 200-strong PNP should be fielded in the enhancement of security operations in the communities.

“Illegal firearms and private armed groups pose a significant threat to public safety and the integrity of our elections. By removing these threats, we are not only ensuring a safer campaign period but also instilling confidence in our electoral system. We urge the public to cooperate with the authorities by providing information that can help us locate and apprehend those involved in these illegal activities. Together, we can uphold the rule of law and safeguard our democracy,” Marbil said.

The midterm election is set on May 12, 2025. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)