PNP steps up coordination with AFP in Mindanao to deter terrorism

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered strict monitoring and intensified intelligence-gathering to help deter terrorism-related recruitment and training in Mindanao.

Nartatez said they are constantly coordinating with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the country’s intelligence community. He said strict monitoring is regularly done to preempt terrorists’ plans.

“We treat all the information we receive seriously. And while there are already significant gains in improving peace, order, and development in areas in Mindanao that used to be the sites of armed conflict, we continue to monitor the situation on the ground with the help of our AFP counterparts,” Nartatez said in a statement on Sunday.

A group engaged in monitoring violence and advocating peace in Mindanao has warned of alleged recruitment and training activities of Dawlah Islamiyah (DI) in the provinces of Lanao and Maguindanao following a Jan. 23 ambush in Munai, Lanao del Norte that left four soldiers dead.

Suspected members of the DI–Maute Group allegedly attacked government forces who were conducting non-combat security operations for the development of the community.

Nartatez said military and police personnel in Lanao and Maguindanao are not lowering their guard on any threat involving peace and order in the area in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to maintain an uncompromising stance against internal security threats and ensure the continuous stability of the Bangsamoro region.

He said strict monitoring and intervention measures have always been a part of the protocol to maintain the significant achievements of the national government in pushing for peace and development in Mindanao.

Nartatez, who once served as head of the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao, also cited the importance of community involvement in peace and order efforts. (PNA)