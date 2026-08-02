PNP steps up crackdown on loose firearms, gun-for-hire syndicates

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is ramping up intelligence and investigative operations against loose firearms and gun-for-hire syndicates, while calling on the public to report credible information that could help authorities prevent contract killings and dismantle organized criminal networks.

PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the intensified campaign forms part of the government's broader drive to curb violent crime, in line with the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

The police chief said the PNP is strengthening efforts to track down individuals and groups involved in contract killings by expanding intelligence gathering, pursuing wanted personalities tied to organized crime, and coordinating closely with prosecutors and partner agencies to build stronger cases that can lead to successful convictions.

As part of the campaign, Nartatez has ordered the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to thoroughly validate reports and information related to alleged gun-for-hire operations, particularly those linked to the proliferation of loose firearms.

He said police records indicate that illegally possessed firearms are frequently used by organized criminal groups, with some weapons recovered during operations later found to have been used in multiple crimes.

Authorities said this underscores the importance of sustaining efforts to recover loose firearms and disrupt criminal syndicates before they can carry out further attacks.

The Intelligence Group (IG) has likewise been directed to intensify surveillance of organized crime groups and suspected contract killing networks, while ensuring that actionable intelligence is immediately relayed to operating units for appropriate action.

Beyond addressing violent crime, the PNP said its intensified operations are also intended to help maintain peace and security ahead of the elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), where authorities are seeking to prevent election-related violence through stricter enforcement against armed groups and illegal firearms.

Nartatez appealed to the public to cooperate with law enforcement by providing reliable information that could assist in identifying individuals or syndicates involved in contract killings.

He said all credible reports will undergo proper validation to support police operations and help bring offenders to justice.

The PNP maintained that public cooperation remains vital in preventing violent crimes, solving cases, and holding those responsible accountable under the law.

“Every piece of credible information can help save lives, solve cases, and hold offenders accountable. We encourage the public to continue working with the PNP as we pursue those who threaten the safety and security of our communities,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)