PNP steps up cyber monitoring as Senate seeks probe into digital exposure, school violence

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified its cyber monitoring operations to track online platforms and transnational groups that may be exposing children to violent extremist content, as lawmakers seek a Senate inquiry into the impact of digital exposure on school violence.

In a statement on Thursday, July 2, 2026, PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force is expanding cyber patrols following revelations during a Senate hearing on the Tacloban City school shooting that the two minor suspects may have been groomed online by an individual allegedly linked to the so-called "764 Network," a transnational online group associated with violent extremism.

Nartatez said the PNP is placing greater emphasis on monitoring online spaces as threats to children's safety increasingly extend beyond the physical world.

"The service and protection that we in the PNP have committed to provide extend beyond our streets and communities. We are now giving equal focus on cyberspace through close monitoring and intense cyber patrolling," he said.

The police chief added that investigators will coordinate with foreign law enforcement agencies to determine the scope of the alleged extremist network's operations and identify those behind it.

Authorities are also examining whether Filipinos are involved in the group's activities and whether other minors in the country have been targeted or recruited through similar online platforms.

The two minors linked to the Tacloban shooting, which left three students killed and 20 others wounded, are currently under the supervision of the Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth while the investigation continues.

Police investigators earlier disclosed that the minor suspects had reportedly been heavily exposed to GoreBox, a violence-simulating online game that was later temporarily blocked by the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC).

Senate President Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian filed Proposed Senate Resolution 488, calling for an inquiry into the effects of online gaming platforms and social media on children, including their possible role in the growing incidence of violence in schools.

Gatchalian said the investigation seeks to identify policy gaps and recommend legislation that would better protect Filipino children from the harmful effects of unregulated digital exposure.

He also pointed to a recent stabbing incident at Cabaluay National High School in Zamboanga City, where at least two students were injured, as another indication of the need to examine the possible influence of online content on youth behavior.

"Hindi natin maaaring balewalain ang epekto ng walang kontrol na digital exposure sa mga kabataan. Panahon nang tiyakin kung sapat ang ating mga polisiya upang maprotektahan sila," Gatchalian said.

(We cannot ignore the effects of uncontrolled digital exposure on our youth. It is time to determine whether our policies are sufficient to protect them.)

The PNP said it will continue working with local and international law enforcement partners to curb online extremist activities and strengthen measures to protect children from emerging threats in cyberspace. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)