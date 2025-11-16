PNP steps up cyberpatrol vs fake news amid 3-day assemblies

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) acting chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) to step up cyber-patrolling against online content creators who may take advantage of the three-day assemblies, particularly in Metro Manila.

Targeted are online content creators who post and spread fabricated claims intended to agitate and encourage the people to violate the law.

In a statement, Nartatez emphasized that while the PNP fully respects the freedom of speech to air grievances, freedom has limitations, which include posting fake news and fabricated claims to mislead and misinform the public.

Nartatez said the order is in line with the PNP’s efforts to maintain peace and order, uphold the free exercise of constitutional rights, and ensure that both online and on-the-ground activities do not endanger public safety or disrupt lawful assemblies.

“The presence of your Philippine National Police will not only in the assembly areas and on the roads, but also on cyberspace in order to run after those who would dare to take advantage of this situation to mislead the public through fake news and fabricated claims,” he said.

“I already tasked our PNP-ACG to monitor all of these and take the necessary legal action. We respect the freedom of speech and the freedom to air grievances but these does not include false claims and fake contents,” Nartatez added.

The top cop said the PNP has detected several posts circulating across social platforms falsely claiming a supposed crowd build-up or imminent disorder in Mendiola.

“Our monitoring indicates that some of these accounts are intentionally exaggerating the situation to create unnecessary fear. Hindi po natin minamaliit ang ganitong online manipulation because it can translate to real-world panic or mobilization,” he said.

“Meron na pong initial indicators na may coordinated activity, including possible bot-generated posts. We are validating these with our Anti-Cybercrime Group. Rest assured, we are taking proactive steps to disrupt these attempts,” he added.

Nartatez maintained that the situation on the ground remains calm and peaceful.

The religious group, Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC), will hold its "Rally for Transparency and a Better Democracy," in Rizal Park in Manila, while the United People’s Initiative (UPI) group will hold its own gathering Edsa People Power Monument in Quezon City, both from November 16 to 18.

The INC rally is open to both members and non-members advocating government accountability.

Authorities said 100,000 attendees are expected to join the INC protest but the church declared that around 300,000 of its members will participate in the three-day event.

The PNP will deploy more than 16,000 police personnel to secure the demonstrations.

To prevent misinformation from fueling unnecessary tensions, Nartatez appealed to the public to practice responsible sharing.

“Ang pakiusap ko lang po sa publiko, maging maingat sa pag-share. Huwag basta mag-forward kung hindi verified. Minsan, nakakadagdag pa tayo sa gulo nang hindi sinasadya. Always check official PNP channels for updates. Information discipline is everyone’s responsibility,” he said.

(My only request to the public is to be careful when sharing. Do not forward anything that isn’t verified. Sometimes, we unintentionally add to the confusion. Always check official PNP channels for updates. Information discipline is everyone’s responsibility.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)