PNP steps up disaster response as Mayon ashfall forces evacuations in Albay

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified its disaster response and security operations in Albay following an ashfall from Mayon Volcano that triggered evacuations and raised public safety concerns.

In a statement on Sunday, May 3, 2026, PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police units in Bicol Region were immediately mobilized to assist affected communities as volcanic activity escalated.

Personnel from the Police Regional Office 5 were deployed to support evacuation efforts, secure residential areas, and maintain order.

Authorities reported ashfall in several towns surrounding the volcano, prompting local government units to place nearby communities on heightened alert due to potential health risks and the threat of further eruptions.

Preemptive evacuations were carried out, particularly in areas within the permanent danger zone.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said a total of 52 barangays have been affected by the massive ashfall, particularly in the towns of Camalig and Guinobatan, and in Ligao City.

The PNP said it is closely coordinating with local governments and disaster response agencies to ensure efficient operations on the ground.

Police commanders have been instructed to enforce restricted zones, maintain visibility in affected areas, and stay on high alert while volcanic activity persists.

Nartatez said police officers have also begun distributing face masks to residents and advising the public to limit outdoor exposure to avoid health complications from ashfall.

He said additional police personnel have been deployed to high-risk barangays, while checkpoints and patrols have been reinforced to secure evacuated communities and strictly implement the no-entry policy within the six-kilometer permanent danger zone.

Police presence in affected areas aims to ensure both safety and security as residents temporarily leave their homes, the PNP said. (TPM)