PNP steps up efforts amid surge of bomb threats

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered intensified police visibility and other proactive responses in areas of convergence across the country following a surge of bomb threats targeting schools and communities.

In a statement Thursday, November 20, 2025, Nartatez assured that the PNP is taking decisive steps to strengthen security operations amid what appears to be a series of coordinated hoax threats nationwide.

He instructed police units on the ground to bolster visibility in learning institutions and other busy areas to reassure the public and deter individuals seeking to sow fear.

“I have tasked our local police on the ground to intensify police presence in schools and other areas of convergence following the recent spike in bomb threats in the past days,” Nartatez said.

A wave of bomb threats hit schools and communities across the country, prompting forced evacuations and class suspensions.

On November 17, eight schools in Iloilo and another school in Digos City, Davao del Sur were targeted.

Over the weekend, a village in Ormoc City, Leyte also received a similar threat.

Nartatez ordered a thorough investigation into the string of incidents.

“Ipinag-utos ko na ang malalimang imbestigasyon ukol dito dahil sunod-sunod na may nangyayaring ganito sa mga paaralan,” he added, saying that the PNP aims to uncover the source of these messages and hold those responsible accountable.

(I have already ordered a thorough investigation into this because these incidents have been happening one after another in schools.)

Despite these disruptions, Nartatez assured the public that police units nationwide remain fully prepared to respond to any threat.

He urged communities to stay vigilant and immediately report suspicious activities or messages to authorities. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)