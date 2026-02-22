PNP steps up info drive vs sale of smuggled cigarettes in sari-sari stores

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered an intensified information campaign, warning sari-sari store owners against buying and selling of smuggled and illegally manufactured cigarettes.

In a statement on Sunday, February 22, 2026, Nartatez directed chiefs of police to coordinate closely with local government and barangay officials to strengthen public awareness amid reports that smuggled and illegally produced cigarettes are being distributed in small retail shops nationwide.

Nartatez said the campaign aims to make store owners understand that by selling smuggled cigarettes, they are effectively supporting criminal syndicates involved in illegal importation and manufacturing.

“We have to make sari-sari store owners fully understand that they are becoming enablers of smuggling and illegal manufacture of the cigarettes the moment they agree to sell them to their customers, and there are legal consequences in doing that,” he said.

The PNP chief said the initiative supports the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., relayed through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to dismantle smuggling operations that deprive the government of revenues intended for social services.

As part of the campaign, authorities will also educate retailers on how to identify smuggled and illegally manufactured cigarette brands.

“This is part of our continuing strategy to eradicate the illegal tobacco supply chains and prevent its impact on public revenues,” Nartatez said.

Remulla earlier warned that authorities would begin conducting raids in public markets and small retail outlets as part of efforts to dismantle the illegal cigarette supply chain.

Retailers were given one week to dispose of their smuggled cigarette stocks and cease distribution, with authorities making clear that enforcement would target not only manufacturers but also small-time distributors and sellers.

Under Republic Act 12022, those involved in the sale and distribution of smuggled agricultural products face stiff penalties.

Nartatez also appealed to the public to cooperate with law enforcement by reporting the sale of smuggled tobacco products in their communities.

“We appeal to the public, especially small store owners, to cooperate with authorities in this campaign to curb the sale of these smuggled cigarettes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nartatez commended the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas for conducting simultaneous operations in Cebu City on February 19 that resulted in the seizure of 135,936 packs of illegal cigarettes worth P138,099,550.34.

The confiscated items were documented and placed under the temporary custody of the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

The operation was carried out in coordination with the Bureau of Internal Revenue Regional Strike Group and BIR Revenue Region 13.

The PNP said monitoring and enforcement operations against the distribution and sale of smuggled and counterfeit tobacco products will continue to ensure compliance with the law. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)