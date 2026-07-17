PNP steps up measures to protect motorcycle taxi riders

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) assured on Friday, July 17, 2026, that it is strengthening its efforts to protect motorcycle taxi riders following a series of deadly attacks.

The PNP urged riders to immediately use the 911 emergency hotline at the first sign of danger and expand coordination with ride-hailing companies and local government units.

The move comes after separate fatal stabbing incidents involving motorcycle taxi riders in Caloocan City and Cavite, which raised concerns over the safety of riders who depend on the job for their livelihood.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police organization is intensifying its information campaign on the proper use of the 911 emergency hotline, emphasizing that early reporting can help police intervene before situations escalate into violent crimes.

He said riders who feel threatened, believe they are being followed, or observe suspicious behavior should immediately contact 911 to allow authorities to coordinate the quickest possible police response and provide assistance.

The police chief said the initiative forms part of broader efforts to improve crime prevention.

The top cop said the PNP is also reinforcing its partnership with motorcycle ride-hailing platforms and local police units to implement stronger preventive measures, including increased police visibility in areas considered vulnerable to criminal activity.

Authorities said they recognize the anxiety caused by the recent attacks, noting that every rider leaves home each day with the simple goal of earning an honest living and returning safely to their families.

Police also assured the public that suspects in both stabbing incidents have already been arrested through the swift actions of responding officers.

The PNP said it will continue to pursue the cases as they move through the justice system to ensure that all those responsible are held accountable under the law.

Nartatez reiterated the agency’s commitment to maintaining safe communities and ensuring that Filipinos, particularly those who rely on motorcycle taxi services for their livelihood, can work with greater confidence and security. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)