PNP steps up school security, boosts DepEd

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has directed all regional and local units to intensify support for the Department of Education’s (DepEd) enhanced school safety program, reinforcing a nationwide effort to provide a safer learning environment for students and educators.

The move comes in the wake of the recent shooting incident at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City on June 22, 2026, which prompted the education sector to strengthen security measures in schools across the country.

In a statement on Friday, June 26, PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force is fully committed to supporting the initiatives of Education Secretary Sonny Angara, emphasizing that safeguarding learners, teachers and school personnel is a shared responsibility.

Nartatez said police commanders nationwide have been instructed to work closely with DepEd officials in their respective jurisdictions, conduct security assessments, increase police visibility around schools, and participate in intelligence-sharing and threat-monitoring activities to help prevent security incidents.

Beyond increasing police presence, the PNP underscored that its role will focus on prevention and community engagement.

Nartatez said officers assigned near schools are expected to foster positive relationships with students, parents, teachers and school administrators while remaining vigilant against potential security threats.

He stressed that police visibility should inspire confidence rather than fear, adding that officers are expected to maintain a professional and approachable demeanor while providing immediate assistance whenever concerns arise.

DepEd directive

On June 25, Angara ordered a nationwide, multi-agency effort to strengthen school safety measures following a shooting incident allegedly perpetrated by two Grade 9 students at the school, leaving three fellow students dead and 20 others injured.

Angara presided over a comprehensive security briefing with officials from the PNP, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC). The meeting focused on harmonizing intelligence-sharing efforts, improving threat response mechanisms, and strengthening cyber and physical security protocols in schools nationwide.

Among the immediate measures ordered by Angara are a nationwide school safety audit, increased police visibility in coordination with the PNP, daily monitoring of affected learners and personnel at San Jose National High School, and a review of existing school safety policies under the School Safety Campaign.

Angara also said funds have been allocated for public schools to acquire handheld metal detectors and repair perimeter fences.

DepEd is likewise encouraging Local School Boards to maximize the use of the Special Education Fund (SEF) for school safety and security measures, consistent with existing laws and regulations.

With law enforcement and education authorities working in tandem, Nartatez expressed optimism that the strengthened measures will help deter threats and create a safer environment where students can focus on their studies without disruption. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)