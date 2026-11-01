PNP steps up security measures amid peso depreciation

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered police forces to heighten market surveillance and monitor emerging peace and order concerns to suppress opportunistic crimes that could threaten public safety amid the continued depreciation of the Philippine peso against the US dollar.

Nartatez directed regional and local police units to act promptly on verified cases of theft, robbery, fraud and other offenses to deter criminals from exploiting public concerns amid economic uncertainties.

“The PNP actively monitors street-level crime trends to prevent opportunistic offenses driven by financial strain. We are tightening intelligence and community patrols in vulnerable areas to protect consumers and small business owners from economic-related crimes like theft or scams,” he said.

“While economic fluctuations are managed by our financial authorities, the PNP actively monitors street-level crime trends to prevent opportunistic offenses driven by financial strain. We are tightening intelligence and community patrols in vulnerable areas to protect consumers and small business owners from economic-related crimes like theft or scams,” Nartatez added.

The top cop assured the public that police units remain vigilant in protecting communities and key economic activities from criminal exploitation.

Last week, the Philippine peso fell to a record low of P64.17 against the US dollar, prompting public discussion about its possible effects on household spending and the prices of imported goods.

A weaker peso may lead to higher prices, especially for imported products such as fuel, medicines, electronics and other goods.

Since the Philippines relies on fuel imports, a weaker peso could also push up gasoline, transportation and electricity costs.

It could also affect businesses that depend on imported raw materials and equipment, with the additional costs potentially passed on to consumers. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)