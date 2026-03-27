PNP steps up watch on LPG retailers amid tight supply, price concerns

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) will intensify monitoring of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) retailers to curb profiteering as supply tightens.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the move is meant to shield consumers from artificial price increases during the current energy crunch.

“I have directed our local police to heighten monitoring of retailers to prevent hoarding and price manipulation of LPG amid the present energy challenges that we are facing,” he said in a statement Friday.

Nartatez added that police are coordinating with local government units and relevant agencies to prevent hoarding and profiteering.

He also vowed that appropriate charges will be filed against erring retailers.

“While the national government is exhausting all measures to help, we in the PNP will also make sure that consumers are always protected,” he said.

The Department of Energy (DOE) earlier warned that LPG supply could last only up to 24 days, including incoming deliveries.

DOE data as of March 20 showed the country has sufficient stocks of gasoline and diesel based on average daily use, but LPG remains the most constrained.

LPG prices in Metro Manila this month range from PHP825 to more than PHP1,000 per regular tank, according to the DOE. (PNA)