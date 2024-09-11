PNP stood firm on regularity of KOJC operation

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) stood firm that the actions taken by the Davao police during their operation inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound for the arrest of its leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, is within the parameters of police operational procedures.
In a press conference on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, PNP Public Information Office chief Colonel Jean Fajardo reacted to a resolution of the Davao City Council that called for an investigation on the admission of Police Regional Office-Davao Director Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III that he allowed the unauthorized use of police uniforms by civilians taking part in the search for Quiboloy inside the KOJC compound.
The search lasted for about 16 days.
Fajardo assured that the PNP is ready for any investigation related to the operation.
“Well, karapatan naman po nila yan. Sabi nga po natin mula umpisa pa lang po kung meron pong magsasampa ng kaso, karapatan po nila yon. On the part of the PNP, haharapin po natin lahat ng kasong isasampa ng sinumang partido,” she said.
(Well, that's their right. We have said since the beginning that if someone files a case, that is their right. On the part of the PNP, we will deal with all cases filed by any party.)
“Pinaninindigan po ng PNP na whatever actions na ginawa po nila during the 16-day police operation ay it is within the parameters of what is written doon po sa ating police operational procedures,” she added.
(The PNP maintains that whatever actions they did during the 16-day police operation is within the parameters of what is written in our police operational procedures.)
Councilor Jesus Joseph Zozobrado III, who sponsored the resolution, expressed dismay as he called for scrutiny on the matter, noting that it is a violation of Article 177 of the Revised Penal Code on “usurpation of authority or official function,” and Article 179 on the “illegal use of uniforms and insignias.”
Torre earlier said he is taking full responsibility of all the actions taken by his men during the KOJC operations.
The KOJC operations started on August 24 in a bid to serve the arrest warrant issued by the court against Quiboloy and his four more co-accused for child and sexual abuse and qualified human trafficking.
Police dug up several areas in the compound amid belief that Quiboloy and his co-accused were hiding underground.
The PNP and the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Quiboloy was cornered during the operation, prompting them to turn themselves in.
Quiboloy and his co-accused were currently detained at the PNP Custodial Facility in Camp Crame.
Meanwhile, Fajardo said the PNP is documenting several more complaints against Quiboloy that surfaced amid the KOJC compound operation.
“During the stay ng PNP doon ay may mga lumapit para magsalita at sinasabing sila rin daw diumano ay naging biktima po. They were also victimized by Pastor Quiboloy allegedly. Inabuso din daw allegedly,” she said.
(During the PNP's stay there, some people came to speak and said that they too had allegedly become victims. They were also victimized by Pastor Quiboloy allegedly. They were also allegedly abused.)
“We are now in the process of coordinating with the DSWD because accordingly some of the parents of those abused children were the ones who approached our police officers,” she added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)