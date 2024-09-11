PNP stood firm on regularity of KOJC operation

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) stood firm that the actions taken by the Davao police during their operation inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound for the arrest of its leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, is within the parameters of police operational procedures.

In a press conference on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, PNP Public Information Office chief Colonel Jean Fajardo reacted to a resolution of the Davao City Council that called for an investigation on the admission of Police Regional Office-Davao Director Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III that he allowed the unauthorized use of police uniforms by civilians taking part in the search for Quiboloy inside the KOJC compound.

The search lasted for about 16 days.