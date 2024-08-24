PNP storms KOJC compound to arrest Quiboloy

POLICE personnel stormed the 30-hectare Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Davao City at dawn on Saturday, August 24, 2024, to serve an arrest warrant on its leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

In an interview with radio station dZBB on Saturday, Davao police director Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III confirmed that Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel have entered the KOJC compound in Davao City to serve warrants of arrest on Quiboloy.

Torre did not disclose the exact number of officers involved but said that the deployed force is sufficient to search the entire compound, which includes 42 buildings, one of which spans five hectares.

"The exact number is classified pero this is enough number para hanapin ang ating pugante rito sa loob ng compound (to search for the fugitive inside the compound)," Torre said.

When asked about the timing of the operation, Torre said it was part of their tactical considerations to ensure no one could escape.

Despite the presence of armed security in the compound, Torre said that no resistance had been encountered. He emphasized that civilians within the compound should not interfere with the police operation to avoid any issues.

Regarding Quiboloy’s whereabouts, Torre said that the pastor is inside the compound.

"Wala hong timeline na binibigay basta hahanapin namin siya (we have no set timeline for this operation; we will continue searching until we find him)," Torre said.

The warrants were issued by the Pasig court for cases involving trafficking in persons and child abuse, with no bail recommended. Each warrant is applicable to multiple cases.

Torre urged Quiboloy to surrender peacefully.

"Sana naman ay sumurrender na lang siya at makikita at makikita rin siya. It’s just a matter of time, pahirapan pa niya ang mga supporters niya. Huwag na, spare your supporters from their heartache and just get out and surrender yourself. Ganun lang, napaka-simple," Torre said.

(It would be best if he just surrenders because he will eventually be found. It's just a matter of time, and he's only making things harder for his supporters. He should stop, spare his supporters from the heartache, and just come out and surrender. It's that simple.)

Casualties

Lawyer Israelito Torreon, legal counsel for Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, said that one person died, and several others were critically injured during the police operation Saturday.

Torreon said four individuals suffered heart attacks, with one fatality, while seven others lost consciousness. Four youngsters also reportedly experienced severe anxiety attacks.

"This happened because General Torre supposedly gave us 30 minutes to open the gate yet his men already destroyed the back and side walls while using tear gas against the occupants of KOJC Compound," Torreon said.

The number of casualties has yet to be confirmed by police, as of 10 a.m. Saturday. (TPM, JGS/ SunStar Philippines)