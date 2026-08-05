PNP strengthens community intelligence to curb illegal gambling

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said it is strengthening community intelligence efforts to dismantle illegal gambling operations and hubs across the country.

In a news release, PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said information from residents remains one of the most effective tools in identifying illegal gambling operations that continue in different parts of the country.

The PNP has sustained its anti-illegal gambling campaign through intensified police operations nationwide. In July this year, a total of 9,401 persons were arrested while more than PHP3.2 million worth of bet money and gambling paraphernalia were confiscated.

“Our operations are not only focused in Metro Manila. The same level of aggressive operations has been ongoing in municipalities and provinces, including far-flung areas,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief said illegal gambling is not merely a law enforcement concern because it also contributes to the commission of other crimes, as revealed in their data.

“Illegal gambling breeds other crimes—from domestic violence to theft, robbery and even crimes against persons. And this is the reason why your PNP has been very aggressive in its campaign as manifested by our monthly accomplishment reports,” he said.

Nartatez said dismantling illegal gambling operations will also help improve peace and order in communities. (PNA)