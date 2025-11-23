PNP strengthens coordination with Interpol for Cassandra Ong’s arrest

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has stepped up coordination with international law enforcement authorities to locate and arrest fugitive Cassandra Ong, a key figure linked to the controversial Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) hub Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga.

This was confirmed by PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., who said they have expanded their coordination with foreign law enforcement agencies to determine Ong’s exact whereabouts.

He said this move is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., through the guidance of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to strengthen law enforcement actions against illegal Pogo operations and ensure full accountability for human trafficking offenders.

“Gagawin ng PNP ang lahat upang mapabalik siya (Cassandra Ong) dito at maharap niya ang mga kaso laban sa kanya (The PNP will do everything to bring her (Cassandra Ong) back here so she can face the cases filed against her),” he said.

Earlier, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) reported that Ong fled to Japan early this year after her release from detention at the Correctional Institute for Women.

Ong’s detention came after she was cited in contempt by the House Quad Committee probing Pogo-linked crimes in September 2024.

Ong is facing an active warrant of arrest issued by the Pampanga Regional Trial Court in May for qualified human trafficking in connection with the alleged scam hub operations of Lucky South 99.

Nartatez said they will be closely working with the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) following the issuance of a red notice against Ong.

“The PNP is committed to delivering justice to the victims of illegal Pogo hubs. Those involved in these illegal operations must face the consequences of their actions,” he said.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, which led the investigation into criminal activities involving Pogos, called for the cancellation of Ong’s passport.

“Hindi puwedeng walang pananagutan si Cassie Li Ong. Human trafficking ang kaso niya, hindi ito minor traffic violation na puwedeng palampasin,” she said.

(Cassie Li Ong cannot be allowed to escape accountability. She is facing a human trafficking case -- this is not a minor traffic violation that can simply be ignored.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)