PNP strengthens deployment ahead of Barmm polls

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has deployed additional forces to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) to ensure peace and order during, before, and after the region’s first parliamentary elections.

As of September 10, 2026, the PNP said a total of 9,821 police personnel have been deployed in the BARMM ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled on Monday, September 14.

Of the figure, 4,361 police personnel were from the Barmm Police Regional Office, while the rest were augmentation forces from other police regional offices and specialized units.

The PNP earlier already deployed 9,435 policemen for security operations in the region in line with the upcoming polls.

Majority of the police personnel were deployed in 4,313 voting centers, while also prioritized for deployment were the offices of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), treasurers’ offices and checkpoints.

A total of 2,120 Quick Reaction Forces were also placed on stand by for any eventuality.

The PNP said 1,754 police personnel will also serve as Special Electoral Board officers.

The police forces are being backed by personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and supported by various local stakeholders.

PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the strengthened deployment aims to prevent election-related violence and protect voters.

He said the PNP has been closely monitoring reported incidents of gun-related violence in Barmm despite the election gun ban.

“We will not allow violence or the proliferation of loose firearms to undermine the upcoming elections. We have directed our units in BARMM to intensify enforcement of the election gun ban and strengthen coordination with other security agencies,” Nartatez said.

A monitoring report by Climate Conflict Action Asia and the Early Response Network cited political rivalries, clan feuds, and land disputes as key drivers of violence, including the Aug. 15 ambush of Bangsamoro Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua.

Despite this development, Nartatez maintained that the situation remains under control.

“Our personnel are on alert and are focused on preventing election-related violence, particularly in areas with known political, clan, and security concerns,” he said.

“We assure the people of Barmm that the PNP is prepared to protect their safety and ensure that they can exercise their right to vote freely and peacefully. We will maintain police visibility and strengthen security in polling areas and other critical locations,” he added./ TPM