PNP studying use of e-patrol cars amid fuel cost concerns

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is studying the possible integration of electric vehicles into its patrol fleet amid the looming fuel supply disruptions due to the ongoing tension in the Middle East, which may result in higher operational costs.

In a statement, PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said he has ordered a comprehensive assessment to determine whether electric vehicles (EVs) are practical and reliable for police operations.

“For an agency that is dependent on fuel in its daily operation, we view the Middle East tensions as a wake-up call for us to revisit the policy on patrol vehicle procurement,” Nartatez said.

“But we need to conduct our own study and assessment first on whether electric vehicles are practical, reliable, and suitable to the daily routine of our personnel on the ground,” he added.

The move aligns with the directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, who have urged government agencies to explore sustainable solutions that ensure uninterrupted public service while addressing national energy challenges.

Nartatez said rising petroleum prices directly affect the operating costs of police units nationwide.

Security and energy experts have warned that a prolonged conflict in the Middle East could disrupt global oil supply and trigger further increases in fuel prices.

Despite the exploration of electric patrol vehicles, Nartatez stressed that any shift in the fleet must not compromise the speed and reliability required in police response operations.

“Part of the study is its operational suitability. Public safety remains the top priority,” the PNP chief said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)