PNP supports Emman Atienza Bill amid bid to curb cyberlibel, online hate speech

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has expressed support to the proposed “Emman Atienza Bill,” a measure that seeks to curb cyberlibel and online hate speech, as it reiterated its commitment to promoting a safer and more responsible online environment.

In a statement, PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. underscored the PNP’s proactive stance in addressing emerging threats in the digital space, which is part of the administration’s broader campaign for responsible citizenship in the information age.

The top cop said that while the current Cybercrime Prevention Act provides a framework, new legislation is necessary to keep pace with the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“Sa ngayon, the Cybercrime Prevention Act already provides a strong legal framework against cyberlibel and other online offenses. However, with the rapid evolution of social media and digital platforms, may mga bagong forms ng online hate and harassment na hindi pa fully covered ng existing law,” Nartatez said.

“Kaya po, we recognize the importance of updating our legislation, not necessarily to curtail freedom of expression but to ensure accountability and protection for everyone online,” he added.

Nartatez emphasized that the proposed bill aligns with the police force's mission to ensure responsible digital behavior.

He said the proposed measure could strengthen the PNP’s efforts to promote responsible online behavior and boost public’s protection against cyberbullying, online defamation, and hate speech.

“The PNP fully supports measures that balance digital freedom with responsibility,” he said.

To proactively reinforce this goal, Nartatez ordered the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) to launch a nationwide “Think Before You Click” information drive, which will involve partnerships with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the Department of Education (DepEd), and various social media platforms to educate the public, especially the youth, on the legal consequences of online abuse.

“Ang payo po namin sa publiko: think before you click. Always be respectful and mindful sa mga pinopost ninyo online. Freedom of speech does not mean freedom from accountability. Sama-sama po nating itaguyod ang isang ligtas at responsable na online community,” he added.

He said that police hotlines and online reporting portals, including the Unified 911, are readily accessible to easily handle cases of online abuse or harassment.

The proposed measure, introduced by Senator JV Ejercito, was named after Emmanuelle Atienza, daughter of TV host Kim Atienza, who recently passed away after she killed herself.

Emmanuelle, 19, is a social media personality and model who advocates for mental health. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)