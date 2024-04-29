PNP tags brother in death of 14-year-old girl from Talisay

(The truth is that she died by accident because one of his brothers dropped the gun from his pocket and the bullet accidentally hit his sister, who was lying down during that time.)

Fajardo said the wife of Reponte’s brother and their father will also be facing charges for obstruction of justice over their participation in the concealment of the real circumstances of the incident.

She said the teenager’s father hid the unregistered revolver firearm involved in the incident.

The firearm has already been recovered and has been subjected to ballistics examination.

“Mali po ‘yung unang lumabas na pinalabas nila na may pumasok doon at sinira pa nila ang pinto para masuportahan ang sinasabi nila na may pumasok na ibang tao doon at binaril ‘yung bata. Sinira pa nila ang pinto para palabasin na pagnanakaw ang motibo but the truth and in fact ‘yung kapatid po ang aksidenteng nakapatay,” said Fajardo.

(What was reported earlier that someone entered their house, and they even broke the door to support their claim that someone else entered the house and shot the girl. They even broke the door to reveal that the motive was robbery, but the truth is it was the brother who accidentally killed his sister.)

“May CCTV recording din po tayo na nakuha na naririnig pa ang mga usapan nung kakasuhan natin and while in the act of nililinis nila ang crime scene,” she added.

(We also obtained CCTV footage where the conversations between the accused can be heard while they were cleaning up the crime scene.)

Fajardo said the brother suspect was earlier involved in illegal drugs. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)