PNP takes exception to active police’s 'biggest crime group' claim vs agency

Third Anne Peralta-Malonzo

THEPhilippine National Police (PNP) refuted Police Lieutenant Colonel Jovie Espenido's claim that the organization is the "biggest crime group" in the country.

In a press conference, PNP Public Information Office (PIO) chief Colonel Jean Fajardo expressed deep concern and sadness over Espenido’s statement against the PNP, which he is also a part of.

She said that while some PNP members may stray from the right path, they do not represent the majority of "dedicated and honorable police officers."

“Ang isang organized crime group ay binuo para sa isang purpose lamang, ito ay to commit crimes. Malayong malayo ito sa reyalidad kung bakit itinatag ang PNP so hindi natin alam kung saan nanggagaling ‘yung sinasabi nitong police officer na ito,” Fajardo said.

(An organized crime group is formed for one purpose only, which is to commit crimes. This is far from the reality of why the PNP was established, so we don't know where this police officer is coming from with his statement.)

“It casted doubt, shadow doon sa integridad ng buong PNP. We are not talking about one single PNP officer but buong organization ‘yung sinasabi niya kahapon… Nalulungkot tayo dahil maraming pulis na seryoso at tapat sa kanilang tungkulin, maraming nagbuwis ng buhay at nakakalungkot ‘yung buong organization ang binigyan niya ng label,” she added.

(It cast doubt, a shadow on the integrity of the entire PNP. We are not talking about a single PNP officer, but the whole organization with what he said yesterday... It saddens us because many police officers are serious and dedicated to their duties, many have sacrificed their lives, and it’s disheartening that he labeled the entire organization.)

Espenido labeled the PNP as the "biggest crime group" in the country, claiming that the killings of drug personalities were part of orders under former President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war. He made this statement during the resumption of the House of Representatives' quad-committee investigation on Wednesday, August 28, which focused on possible links between the proliferation of illegal POGO operations, the illegal drug trade, anomalous land acquisitions, and the extrajudicial killings (EJKs) of the previous administration.

He accused former chief PNP now Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa of issuing an order to “neutralize” drug personalities, which for him and the rest of the police means “to kill.”

Over 6,000 alleged drug suspects were killed under Duterte’s campaign against illegal drugs.

Fajardo said the allegation of Espenido against the PNP should serve as a challenge for all PNP personnel to do better in their duties and responsibilities.

However, the PIO chief said the PNP is willing to help Espenido file charges in relation to the proof he has at hand related to the controversial drug war.

“Well, he has to answer for his claims. That is for sure. Meaning, kailangan natin matanong sa kanya iba ‘yung accusation, accusation is one thing but proof is another thing,” said Fajardo.

(Well, he has to answer for his claims. That is for sure. Meaning, we need to ask him because accusations are one thing, but proof is another.)

She also reiterated the PNP’s commitment to the continuing reforms that strengthen the agency, which include strict adherence to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.'s call for a holistic approach to combating illegal drugs, with a strong emphasis on the preservation of human life.

“The PNP, alongside other law enforcement agencies, will be unrelenting in our campaign against illegal drugs, with each agency contributing to a broader effort to address the drug menace,” said Fajardo.

“Meanwhile, we encourage anyone with credible information regarding misconduct within our ranks to come forward. We are fully committed to investigating all allegations thoroughly and impartially, and should any misconduct be proven, we will ensure that justice is served in accordance with the law,” she added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)