PNP taps AMLC amid probe on botched P3.54B illegal drugs shipment from Laos

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has tapped the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) amid its investigation into the botched P3.54 billion illegal drugs shipment from Laos.

In a press conference, PNP spokesperson Colonel Allen Rae Co said investigators are already evaluating the evidence gathered during the probe, which includes information on the financial flow of the illegal transaction.

He said tracing the financial flow is expected to further strengthen the ongoing case buildup against those allegedly involved in the illegal activity.

Co said three individuals refused to comply with subpoenas issued by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG). They were identified as persons of interest.

“They know who they are. We are calling on them to appear before the CIDG because failure to appear puwede tayo mag-file ng case against them for indirect contempt and of course they will lose the chance to have their sides be heard,” he said.

Among the persons of interest were former Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament member Edrieza Nasser Rimbang, who was believed to have funded the illegal drug smuggling operation; Rioklyn “Boyet” Toledo, a pilot who procured the charter flight from Malaysia to Laos and then to the Philippines; Police Executive Master Sergeant Aileen Mendoza, who arranged the landing of the illegal drug shipment in the country; and Abdulahkarim Macalatas, who was the named consignee of the shipment.

Rimbang’s brother-in-law, Fahad Mulok Dibarosan, was arrested in Laos on October 1, 2026, after Laotian authorities found illegal drugs in the suitcases he was supposed to fly to the Philippines.

The CIDG is looking into filing charges for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)