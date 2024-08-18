PNP targets 3-minute response time to emergencies





THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has launched the revitalized E911 system, which aims for a three-minute response time to emergencies.

The revitalized E911 system, which replaces Patrol 117, incorporates advanced technology designed to reduce response times and improve coordination among emergency services that includes the PNP.

PNP chief General Rommel Marbil has issued a directive mandating all police units to respond to 911 emergency calls within 3 minutes, as he reiterated the PNP’s commitment to enhancing public safety and ensuring that all communities, particularly the most vulnerable, receive prompt and effective police assistance.

Marbil stressed the importance of PNP personnel being fully prepared to respond to emergency calls with the highest degree of urgency and professionalism.

“So pagka dito mabagal ‘yung response time hinahabol namin and we file admin case sa mga tao. ‘Yung everytime na nagkaroon ng robbery, of course natutuwa kami na-solve pero dapat hindi nangyayari. Yun ang gusto namin, dapat there is no crime at all kung nandoon ‘yung pulis. Yun po ‘yung essence na hinahabol namin na ang sinasabi ng Presidente natin na if you can walk at night at you feel so secure and that’s a real essence of peace and order,” he said.

(So if the response time here is slow, we pursue it and file administrative cases against the personnel. Every time a robbery occurs, we are of course happy when it's resolved, but it should not happen in the first place. That’s what we want: there should be no crime at all if the police are present. That’s the essence we are pursuing, as our President says, 'If you can walk at night and feel secure, that’s the real essence of peace and order.)

“Our citizens rely on us during emergencies, and we have to ensure that every 911 call is met with the swift and effective response it deserves. This directive is more than just a procedural requirement—it reflects our unwavering commitment to serve and protect the Filipino people, ensuring peace and safety across the nation,” he added.

He also urged the public to use the 911 service responsibly, stressing that the system's effectiveness depends on the cooperation and good judgment of all citizens.

Marbil reaffirmed the PNP’s dedication to continuous improvement, recognizing the revitalized 911 system as a critical step toward building a more responsive and dependable police force. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)