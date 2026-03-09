PNP teams up with DOE vs. oil price manipulation, hoarding

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has joined government efforts against those who would seek to profit from oil price concerns resulting from the conflict in the Middle East.

In a statement on Monday, the PNP said all chiefs of police and commanders of support units were ordered to include gas stations in police visibility measures in response to the request for assistance by the Department of Energy (DOE) amid concerns on hoarding and price manipulation.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force will establish coordination protocol in terms of monitoring oil prices and responding to complaints that will be coursed through the DOE from motorists in relation to unfair and unreasonable pricing, especially in the provinces.

"The government exists to strike a balance between the interests of the business sector and the protection and welfare of the consumers," he said.

"We in the Philippine National Police will make sure that it goes that way amid the effects of the situation in the Middle East."

There are around 14,000 gasoline stations across the country.

Aside from including gas stations in the conduct of the routine police patrol, PNP territorial units and other National Support Units like the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Maritime Group and Highway Patrol Group, were tasked to conduct operations against possible hoarding activities.

Nartatez urged gas station owners to strictly follow oil pricing rules and regulations set by the government through the DOE, emphasizing the need for Filipinos to work together to overcome the challenge.

"Our intelligence units are monitoring warehouses for possible hoarding and other similar illegal activities," he said, stressing that the police will arrest anyone caught illegally withholding supply to spike prices."

He said the PNP has also coordinated with other concerned agencies like the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the local government units (LGUs) to boost the conduct of spot checks on retailers to verify if businesses are complying with the DOE's “no price change” order until Tuesday.

Nartatez said the monitoring assistance will continue until the situation normalizes. (PNA)