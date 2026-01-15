PNP tightens airport, seaport watch vs Atong Ang

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) acting chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered intensified coordination with immigration authorities to prevent the possible exit from the country of embattled businessman and gaming tycoon Charlie “Atong” Ang, the alleged mastermind in the case of the missing sabungeros (cockfighting) enthusiasts.

In a statement, Nartatez said the PNP has placed all ports of exit in the country under heightened monitoring as part of the ongoing manhunt against Ang.

He said dedicated tracker teams and intelligence units have been activated to ensure that no suspect leaves the country while warrants of arrest remain outstanding.

“The most logical option for him is to surrender because the PNP is determined to comply with the arrest warrant issued by the court. If he is indeed innocent, as he has been claiming, the more that he should be encouraged to surrender to face the accusations against him,” said Nartatez.

A Laguna court issued on Tuesday, January 13, an arrest warrant against Ang and 17 others, including 10 policemen, a dismissed cop, and seven civilians, over cases of kidnapping with homicide in relation to the disappearances of several sabungeros from 2021 to 2022.

The officers and civilians include former security personnel and employees of cockfighting arenas linked to Ang.

The PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) is leading the effort to serve the newly issued warrants.

So far, of those ordered arrested by the court, only Ang remains at large.

“I commend the CIDG for its swift action on the court order. Time is indeed of the essence in this case, and our personnel were able to prove their dedication to their job,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez said police units on the ground are coordinating directly with courts and partner agencies to ensure proper implementation of the arrest warrant for Ang.

In a statement, Ang’s lawyer, Attorney Gabriel Villareal, lamented the decision as “premature.”

“Clearly, the court merely acted on the incomplete and one-sided information provided by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in its determination of probable cause, without having even seen the counter affidavits and exculpatory evidence of the respondents, including that of Mr. Ang,” Villareal said.

He said the action violates Ang’s rights and is constitutionally infirm.

Villareal said they will exhaust all available legal remedies to give Ang the opportunity to challenge the arrest order.

“We have and will continue to render due respect to the government, the authorities, and our courts. We trust that they will similarly give due respect to Mr. Ang and his co-accused,” he said.

“Even as we regret that the court has apparently chosen to disregard our plea for fairness and observance of the tenets of due process, we will continue to avail of the remedies available to us and accordingly deal with the processes of the court,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)