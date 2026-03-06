PNP tightens counter-intelligence drive vs alleged foreign-backed spies

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) intensified counter-intelligence measures across its units to prevent espionage and foreign infiltration within its ranks.

PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said March 6, 2026, that emerging national security threats involving local assets allegedly recruited for foreign-directed intelligence operations prompted the move.

“We are taking proactive steps to ensure that all information, including efforts and plans relating to peace and order and national security, are protected,” Nartatez said.

“We have been doing our best to insulate the PNP from any form of foreign interference or recruitment,” Nartatez said.

The National Government stepped up measures after the National Security Council (NSC) reported that three Filipinos detained over alleged China-linked espionage activities admitted to obtaining sensitive information, particularly on operations in the West Philippine Sea.

The NSC said two of the detainees previously worked with the Department of National Defense and the Philippine Navy, while another had close access to an officer of the Philippine Coast Guard.

Nartatez said the incident serves as a warning for the police organization to remain vigilant.

“The recent admission of Filipino nationals involved in foreign-directed espionage is a wake-up call for us to be extra careful and to sustain our efforts in instilling professionalism anchored on patriotism and loyalty to our country and its people,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez said authorities believe they have neutralized the local espionage network but emphasized the need for continued vigilance.

He said the PNP is coordinating closely with the NSC and other intelligence agencies to strengthen information sharing and monitoring.

The police organization also established a confidential reporting mechanism for personnel to report suspicious activities within the force.

Nartatez said he supports calls by the NSC and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to strengthen legal and institutional safeguards to protect national security amid evolving threats, including those linked to digital technologies. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)