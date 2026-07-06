PNP tightens cyber watch as Sara Duterte impeachment trial begins

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday, July 6, 2026, warned the public against spreading misinformation and engaging in online activities that could incite violence or disrupt public order as the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte gets underway.

PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force has intensified cyber monitoring and intelligence operations to detect online content that could fuel unrest, target government institutions, or threaten public officials involved in the impeachment proceedings.

The directive covers the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG), intelligence units, and all Police Regional Offices, which have been ordered to closely monitor digital platforms for malicious narratives and potential security threats.

“Disinformation that seeks to incite violence or undermine our democratic institutions is a direct threat to public safety,” Nartatez said, noting that the PNP is conducting round-the-clock cyber patrols to identify online content designed to mislead the public and provoke disorder.

The Senate, convening as an impeachment court, is set to begin the trial of Vice President Duterte on Monday, July 6.

To secure the proceedings, the PNP has deployed around 6,000 police personnel around the Senate complex and other key locations where demonstrations and public gatherings are expected.

Aside from physical security, the PNP has also stepped up intelligence monitoring to identify online calls for violence, attacks against government institutions, and threats against officials participating in the impeachment process.

Local police commanders have likewise been directed to immediately verify and address viral misinformation that could cause panic or trigger disturbances in their respective areas.

Nartatez called on the public to exercise caution before sharing information related to the impeachment proceedings, urging Filipinos to rely on official sources to avoid contributing to the spread of false or misleading claims.

He said verifying information before posting or sharing it online is essential to preventing misinformation from being exploited by individuals seeking to undermine public order or the rule of law.

Amid heightened political tensions surrounding the impeachment proceedings, the PNP chief stressed that the police organization will remain politically neutral.

Nartatez said the PNP’s role is limited to maintaining peace and order, protecting democratic institutions, and ensuring the safety of all citizens throughout the impeachment trial.

“Our objective is simple: to provide a secure environment where the proceedings can move forward without disruption while respecting the rights of everyone to peacefully and lawfully express their views,” he said during a press conference.

“As we move ahead, the Philippine National Police will continue to build on these gains through professional, impartial, and responsive policing, while working closely with our stakeholders to sustain peace and public order across the country,” Nartatez added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)