PNP tightens security ahead of impeachment trial

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified its security and intelligence operations in preparation for the Senate impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, aiming to ensure that the proceedings are conducted peacefully and without disruption.

With the trial set to begin on Monday, July 6, 2026, PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police intelligence and operational units have been directed to closely monitor the security landscape and continuously assess potential threats before and during the proceedings.

Nartatez said there are currently no specific or credible threats linked to the impeachment trial.

However, he stressed that the PNP is maintaining heightened vigilance and close coordination among its units to respond immediately should any security concern arise.

The Senate earlier announced that the impeachment trial would be open to the public and broadcast live, prompting the PNP to review its security protocols and contingency measures for what is expected to be a high-profile event.

Nartatez said the police force is prepared to provide security assistance once formally requested by the Senate. He noted that the PNP already has established operational procedures for major government activities and will coordinate closely with the legislative chamber and other concerned agencies.

As part of its preparations, intelligence units have been tasked with monitoring possible security risks, including extremist activities, public disturbances, and misinformation campaigns that could trigger unrest.

Police commanders have likewise been instructed to conduct regular threat and security assessments before every major hearing to determine the appropriate deployment of personnel based on the prevailing situation.

Nartatez appealed to the public to remain calm, observe the rule of law, and exercise their rights peacefully. He assured that the police organization would remain impartial throughout the impeachment proceedings while upholding both public safety and constitutional freedoms. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)