PNP tightens security as Senate opens impeachment court proceedings

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has placed units in Metro Manila and other key regions on heightened alert ahead of possible protest actions linked to Monday’s opening of Senate impeachment court proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police forces are prepared to secure political activities expected to be conducted by groups from both sides of the issue.

"The goal is always to ensure that all activities will start and end peacefully," he said in a statement Monday.

"We expect high emotions from the supporters and this is the part when police presence is needed to maintain peace and order."

Nartatez said police deployments have been reinforced in strategic locations, including areas surrounding the Senate building in Pasay City, and other identified convergence points nationwide.

Authorities are anticipating demonstrations in parts of Metro Manila and Davao City, bailiwick of the Duterte family, in connection with the high-profile proceedings.

The Senate leadership earlier confirmed that the chamber would convene as an impeachment court on Monday in line with established rules and procedures.

Last week, protest actions were held outside the Senate, with supporters of Senator Ronald dela Rosa gathering in the area amid reports of an International Criminal Court-issued arrest warrant against him.

Nartatez assured the public that police units remain on standby and will continue to uphold public safety while respecting the right to peaceful assembly. (PNA)