PNP tightens security in Barmm as COC filing nears deadline

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has heightened security measures across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) as the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) for parliamentary district representatives enters its final stretch.

PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police presence has been intensified in key areas, with additional checkpoints established to safeguard peace and order during the critical pre-election period.

The move follows directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the region’s first parliamentary elections.

“We are committed to making the first Bangsamoro parliamentary elections safe, fair, and credible,” Nartatez said, noting that police forces remain on alert against any potential threats as the filing period concludes.

The Commission on Elections has set the COC filing deadline on May 7, part of preparations for the Barmm parliamentary elections scheduled on September 14, which is seen as a key milestone in the region’s ongoing democratic transition.

Nartatez has also instructed police commanders to coordinate closely with local government units, particularly barangay officials, to reinforce election security and preserve gains from the Bangsamoro peace process.

“Our police officers will work closely with local chief executives to ensure that the peace we have achieved will be protected,” he said.

Despite the heightened alert status, the PNP reported no monitored security threats related to the COC filing period so far. Authorities said operations will continue to be intensified in the coming months as election preparations progress. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)