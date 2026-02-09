PNP tightens security nationwide as Ramadan, Lent begin simultaneously

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified security measures nationwide as Muslims and Christians prepare to observe Ramadan and Lent, which both begin on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

In a statement, PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police forces have been instructed to increase visibility and strengthen coordination with communities to guarantee safe and peaceful worship.

This year, the holy month of Ramadan and Ash Wednesday will both start on Wednesday, February 18, a rare occasion where the Islamic fasting period and the Christian Lenten season begin on the same day.

“Police visibility and community engagement are our priority. We are deploying a sufficient number of personnel, including our Salaam Police Center units, to mosques and churches nationwide,” Nartatez said.

He added that the PNP is implementing real-time security adjustments and working closely with local religious leaders to manage crowds and prevent opportunistic crimes during prayer gatherings and religious activities.

The PNP has activated a nationwide security plan covering major transport terminals, places of worship, and popular tourist destinations expected to draw increased foot traffic during the holy month of Ramadan and the Lenten season.

As part of the security measures, authorities will establish 24-hour police assistance desks near major cathedrals and mosques to provide immediate help to devotees.

Nartatez also appealed to the public for vigilance and unity, stressing the importance of mutual respect as both faith communities observe their sacred traditions.

“Humihiling po kami ng pagkakaisa at vigilance mula sa lahat. This is a rare moment where our Christian and Muslim brothers and sisters are observing their sacred seasons together,” the top cop said.



(We are asking for unity and vigilance from everyone. This is a rare moment where our Christian and Muslim brothers and sisters are observing their sacred seasons together.)

“Ang aming panawagan: magtulungan tayo. If you see something, say something. Higit sa lahat, let this be a time of mutual respect. Ang kapayapaan ay hindi lamang trabaho ng pulis; ito ay bunga ng ating pagrerespeto sa paniniwala ng bawat isa,” he added.



(Our call is for everyone to help one another. If you see something, say something. Above all, let this be a time of mutual respect. Peace is not only the job of the police; it is the result of our respect for one another’s beliefs.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)