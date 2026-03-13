PNP tightens vetting of applicants amid espionage concerns

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) will strengthen its screening procedures for new recruits this year amid rising concerns over espionage threats and possible attempts by foreign actors to infiltrate security institutions.

In a statement, PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the recruitment process will include deeper background checks and expanded vetting measures to ensure that only qualified and trustworthy applicants are admitted into the police force.

Nartatez said safeguarding the integrity of the police force remains a top priority, adding that counterintelligence measures within the organization will also be intensified.

The PNP earlier announced a total of 6,178 available positions for new recruits in 2026 under the regular and attrition quotas for Police Regional Offices and National Support Units.

Of the total vacancies, 1,700 slots are allocated under the regular quota, while 4,478 positions fall under the attrition quota.

Among the Police Regional Offices, the largest number of openings is in the National Capital Region Police Office with 783 slots, followed by Calabarzon with 609, Central Luzon with 575, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with 367, and Bicol Region with 359 positions.

Meanwhile, 946 vacancies have been allotted to the PNP’s National Support Units, including 300 regular and 646 attrition slots.

Units with available positions include the PNP Aviation Security Group, PNP Maritime Group, PNP Special Action Force, and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

“The PNP remains a bastion of Filipino patriotism. We have established a confidential reporting mechanism for our personnel to report any suspicious recruitment attempts within our ranks,” Nartatez said.

He said the enhanced screening process also aims to reassure the public that the national police agency remains vigilant against attempts to compromise national security, noting that law enforcement agencies worldwide face similar risks as digital platforms and financial networks are increasingly used for influence and recruitment.

“To those who want to join us, our country’s security is non-negotiable. If you are ready to serve with integrity and protect our sovereignty, the PNP is the place for you,” Nartatez said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)