PNP tightens watch on ‘gas-and-run’ incidents nationwide

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified its nationwide monitoring of so-called “gas-and-run” incidents, amid efforts to prevent the crime from becoming a more common modus operandi.

In a statement Friday, April 24, 2026, PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said recent cases of gas-and-run incidents, including those reported in Metro Manila, are still being treated as isolated.

However, he stressed that authorities are closely analyzing patterns to stop similar incidents from spreading.

“While we treat these as isolated cases for now, we are not letting our guard down. We are analyzing the patterns to ensure this doesn't evolve into a common modus operandi,” Nartatez said, warning that all reported incidents will be met with swift investigation and arrests.

On April 21, police arrested two suspects in connection with a gas-and-run case at a fuel station in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City, according to the Quezon City Police District.

The incident occurred around 3:10 a.m. on April 20, when a motorist driving a white Toyota Vios allegedly filled up P1,500 worth of fuel before fleeing toward Barangay Commonwealth without paying.

In a press conference, PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said there were a total of three suspects in the case, all of whom were charged with theft.

He said the driver of the vehicle has a pending case for physical abuse, while the remaining suspect at large has cases related to illegal drugs and frustrated murder.

Tuaño said investigators found that the suspects had only borrowed the vehicle from a friend.

The case marked the second reported gas-and-run incident in Metro Manila within a month.

On March 22, a 27-year-old transport network vehicle service (TNVS) driver surrendered to authorities after leaving a gas station in Balintawak, Quezon City, without settling a P5,196 fuel bill.

In response, Nartatez has ordered police units nationwide to increase visibility, particularly in high-risk areas and 24-hour establishments.

Local commanders have also been directed to coordinate with private businesses to enhance security camera coverage and improve real-time reporting.

Police said response teams remain on standby, with plans to integrate surveillance systems for faster identification and tracking of suspects.

“To the perpetrators, you may have stolen a small amount of fuel, but you will face a heavy sentence. You cannot escape the eyes of the law,” Nartatez said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)