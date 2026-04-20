PNP to assist FBI in hunt for Filipino suspect in online child exploitation case

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) vowed to assist the United States authorities in locating a Filipino national wanted for alleged involvement in an online child exploitation network.

In a statement on Monday, April 20, 2026, PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force will extend its full cooperation to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in tracking down Austin Jan Sy Yatco, who is being sought in the United States for crimes allegedly committed between 2019 and 2021.

“The Philippine National Police supports all efforts to make the online space safe for everybody. In this case, we are fully open to assisting the FBI to ensure that the suspect is tracked down and held accountable in coordination with other government agencies,” Nartatez said.

The FBI earlier announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to Yatco’s arrest.

According to the bureau’s Dallas office, Yatco was born in August 1998 in San Pedro, Laguna.

Authorities said Yatco was part of a group that coerced minors into producing child sexual abuse material, which was then circulated within an online network through gaming and social media platforms.

A federal arrest warrant was issued on January 23 by the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn sexual exploitation of children and possession and distribution of child pornography.

The FBI said Yatco has known links to Plano, Texas, and the Philippines, where he is believed to be residing.

The PNP chief said local intelligence operations are ongoing to verify leads and track the suspect’s possible movements.

“At present, we are validating all available intelligence. Our units on the ground are actively coordinating, and monitoring and information gathering continue to determine the suspect’s exact location,” he said.

Nartatez added that specialized police units have been mobilized to support both cyber and ground operations as authorities narrow down the suspect’s whereabouts.

“The PNP is ready and capable of assisting in both cyber and ground operations. This is a shared fight against exploitation, and we will address this with urgency and diligence,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)