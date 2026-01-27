PNP to assist in probe into vessel sinking off Basilan

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has committed to assist in the investigation on the sinking of a passenger vessel off the water of Pilas Island in Basilan, which left at least 18 people dead.

In a statement, PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the priority now is search and rescue operations to account for all the missing passengers, adding that they have already mobilized police teams and resources for the mission.

“We already deployed our personnel and resources to assist in the search and rescue operations. This is the priority right now. We also alerted commanders of territorial units in coastal areas to intensify monitoring in coordination with local residents and officials,” he said.

Roro vessel M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 sank while en route to Jolo from Zamboanga City around 1:50 a.m. Monday, January 26, 2026. Records showed the vessel was carrying 332 passengers and 27 crew members.

At least 18 people died and 24 others were missing, while 317 individuals were rescued. A total of 13 policemen from the Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula were among those rescued.

Nartatez also expressed condolences to the family of all the fatalities, including a police officer assigned to the Regional Mobile Division Unit 9.

“This is a tragic incident and the families of those who lost their kin are demanding an explanation. We will help in the conduct of the investigation to establish what really happened,” he said.

He said coordination is being done with the Philippine Coast Guard and other concerned agencies for both the search and rescue mission but also for the conduct of the probe.

Nartatez also directed police personnel in the area to extend assistance to the rescued passengers in terms, including transportation to their homes if necessary. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)