PNP to beef up election-related preps

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil ordered on Sunday, September 22, 2024, police units to step up their election-related preparations ahead of the upcoming filing of candidacies for the 2025 midterm polls.

In a statement, Marbil emphasized the importance of adhering to the PNP’s core functions, which include intelligence gathering, investigation, police operations, and community relations, as he reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and order during the election period.

He also issued a stern warning to all police officers from allowing themselves to be used by political figures noting the PNP’s responsibility to uphold law and order without any bias or political partisan.

“We are entering a crucial period as candidates for the 2025 elections begin filing their certificates of candidacy. I am directing all local police units to remain vigilant, perform their duties efficiently under the Quad principle, and ensure public safety. At the same time, I am reminding every officer that political neutrality is a core responsibility. Do not allow yourselves to be influenced or used by politicians,” Marbil said.

Marbil reiterated that any officer found engaging in partisan activities or compromising the integrity of the police force will be dealt with accordingly.

He reminded police officers that their conduct reflects the PNP’s dedication to earning public trust, noting that the nation is closely observing how the PNP ensures public safety during this significant political exercise.

“The PNP is tasked with protecting the democratic process, not participating in it. We will not tolerate any officer who compromises our commitment to neutrality and fairness. Any form of political interference, whether directly or indirectly, will be met with swift and decisive action,” said Marbil.

“It is our duty to ensure that the election process remains peaceful, orderly, and secure. Every police officer must remember their oath to serve the people, not politicians…Our goal is to deliver a safe and credible election. With the cooperation of the public and the dedication of our police force, we will succeed in ensuring that the 2025 elections are fair and peaceful,” he added.

The PNP will continue to collaborate with various agencies to ensure heightened security during the filing of candidacies which is set to take place in. the first week of October and throughout the election period, maintaining a steadfast focus on public safety and the integrity of the electoral process. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)