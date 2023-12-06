PNP to beef up security ahead of holiday season

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) will further beef up its security operations ahead of the upcoming holiday season, its chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) chief Colonel Jean Fajardo said Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

In a press conference, Fajardo said starting December 15, the PNP will be under full alert status to ensure the deployment of sufficient police personnel on the streets especially in places of convergence, such as churches and other places of worship, malls, transport terminals, major thoroughfares and air and sea ports.

“Pagdating nang December 15 ay suspended na ang leave ng mga pulis as a normal practice. Ibig sabihin naka full alert na tayo nationwide para siguraduhin na accounted at meron tayong readily available na mga personnel for deployment,” she said.

(When December 15 arrived, the policemen's leave was suspended as a normal practice. This means that we are on full alert nationwide to make sure that we are accounted for and that we have personnel readily available for deployment.)

Fajardo said the PNP will also be deploying all of its 436 police service dogs to augment security operations in critical areas and vital installations.

Also on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, PNP Chief Benjamin Acorda conducted inspections on security preparations in Cubao and Manila.

He took the train from Cubao to Recto.

“Well, alam niyo naman papalapit na ang Pasko and of course, magiging busy ‘yung mga malls and ‘yung mga areas of convergence, so I just want to make it sure na ‘yung ating kapulisan ay andiyan and the proper security measures at saka inspection is being done kaya some sort of emphasizing lang dapat paigtingin ‘yung pagbabantay ng ating kapulisan sa seguridad ng ating mga kababayan,” said Acorda.

(Well, you know that Christmas is approaching and of course, the malls and the areas of convergence will be busy, so I just want to make sure that our police are there and the proper security measures and then inspection is being done. Just some sort of emphasizing that we should intensify the vigilance of our police force for the security of our countrymen.)

Acorda directed the police commanders to come out of their offices and also take part in the conduct of security operations and oversee the deployment of their forces.

On Sunday morning, December 3, four were killed and several others were wounded in an explosion inside the Dimaporo Gymnasium of Mindanao State University in Marawi City while a Catholic mass was ongoing.

The police identified two persons of interest who were members of a local terrorist group operating in the Bangsamoro region. The suspects placed the improvised explosive device in the area and left.

Fajardo said police are in pursuit of the persons of interest, including two others who allegedly served as lookouts.

The Bangsamoro police were raised on full alert status following the incident while the rest of the country, including Metro Manila, was placed under heightened alert.

Fajardo said they are also strengthening their intelligence monitoring to prevent similar incidents from happening again. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)