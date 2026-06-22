PNP to come up with stricter measures to prevent violence inside schools

The top cop said he already tasked police investigators to coordinate with the parents and school officials in the conduct of the investigation in order to get all the necessary information in relation to the incidents.

Nartatez said they will also coordinate with the Department of Education to come up with measures for the protection of the students, teachers and other personnel of all schools in the country.

Based on the existing protocol, policemen are not allowed entry into any school unless approved by school authorities.

Nartatez said they will coordinate with the DepEd to come up with the best security measures in the interest of the safety of students and teachers inside the school and the peace of mind of the parents.

On June 16, seven students were wounded following a knife attack of a 14-year-old Grade 8 student inside a private school in General Trias City, Cavite.

According to police reports, the teenage suspect entered a Grade 5 classroom carrying a kitchen knife and allegedly stabbed several pupils.

On Monday, June 22, three students, two female and one male were killed, while seven others were wounded in the shooting incident that happened around 9 a.m. in a classroom being occupied by Grade 9 students at the San Jose National High School in Tacloban City.

The suspects, 14 and 15 years old who were “close friends,” both in the 9th grade, have been allegedly victims of bullying.

They are now under custody and will be turned over to the city social welfare and development since they are minors.

In a press conference, PNP acting chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Allen Rae Co said the PNP has initially submitted recommendations to the DepEd in a bid to upgrade security measures in schools across the country.

“We understand there is not enough budget for sa lahat ng mga naiisip natin na mga x-ray, ‘yung mga metal detectors, ‘yung hiring of security guards but we have alternatives some of which are ‘yung closer coordination with the barangays,” said Co.

“Maybe the barangay tanods can help them in filtering ‘yung mga pumapasok, checking our students ‘yung mga pumapasok so that it will not happen again, we will be able to stop or prevent other people from entering the schools while carrying ‘yung mga deadly weapon,” he added.

In a telephone interview, PNP-Civil Security Group officer-in-charge Brigadier General Aden Lagradante said he has ordered their regional units to reiterate the role of security guards in ensuring the safety of students and personnel inside schools.

The PNP-CSG is a main regulatory unit of the police whose primary role is to oversee and control the use of firearms, explosives, and the private security industry covering security guards.

“Ipag-uutos na higpitan dahil may training naman nga security guard natin kasi sa mga ganitong insidente na nangyari malaking bagay ang maitutulong ng ating mga security guards sa ating mga schools to ensure the safety ng mga estudyante,” said Lagradante.

(It will be ordered that security measures be tightened, as our security guards are properly trained. In incidents like this, security guards in our schools can play a big role in helping ensure the safety of students.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)