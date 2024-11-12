PNP to conduct inspection, accounting of licensed gun owners, firearms

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) will conduct inspection and verification to licensed gun owners as part of security measures for the upcoming midterm elections in May 2025.

In a press conference on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said the Civil Security Group (CSG) will conduct a physical accounting of firearms of licensed gun holders.

Initially, the inspection will cover the Type 5 gun owners or those allowed to acquire, own and possess more than 15 units of firearms.

Fajardo said the concerned gun holders will receive a letter from the CSG notifying them of an upcoming verification and accounting.

The inspection will be conducted by uniformed PNP personnel.

She said there are around 2,000 Type 5 gun owners across the country, mostly in the National Capital Region.

Fajardo said concerned gun owners may face administrative sanctions should it be found any violations to firearms regulations.

She said gun owners and their licensed firearms should be on the address indicated on their licenses, and the storage of the guns should be lockable with key.

“We just want to make it clear na separate po ito doon sa tinatawag natin na Oplan Katok kung saan ang target doon ay ‘yung nag -expired na mga lisensya at fa registration,” said Fajardo. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)