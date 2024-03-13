PNP to deploy 34,000 cops for summer vacation

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) will be fielding around 34,000 policemen across the country as part of the “Oplan Ligtas Sumvac (summer vacation) 2024” campaign to ensure the safety of the public ahead of the annual exodus of travelers for the Holy Week.

In a press conference, PNP chief of the Public Information Office Colonel Jean Fajardo said under Oplan Ligtas Sumvac, all regional and provincial police offices are required to activate their contingency plans and maximize the deployment of personnel through tourist police units in coordination with local government units, local tourism councils and the Department of Tourism.

“We are now in the final stage of our preparations for the Oplan Summer Vacation natin. It’s just a matter of harmonizing. Hinihintay na lamang natin ‘yung mga recommended security deployment ng ating mga regional offices at yearly naman natin itong pinaghahandaan kaya naman initially meron pong mga around 34,000 na PNP personnel who will be deployed for the Oplan sumvac,” she said.

Fajardo said police deployment will be beefed up in specific areas of convergence such as major thoroughfares, transportation hubs and terminals, commercial areas, places of worship and tourist spots where police assistance desks are also expected to be established.

“Yung ating more or less 7,000 trained tourist police ay idedeploy din natin sa mga major tourist destinations natin para siguraduhin na magiging secure, safe at enjoyable 'yung stay ng ating mga turista both foreign and local,” she added.

Police Regional Offices (PROs) will be given the discretion to raise their alert level, depending on the prevailing situation in their respective areas of responsibility.

The PNP information chief also urged the public to cooperate with authorities and follow safety protocols.

As added security measure, Fajardo also advised the public to avoid taking "ATM" or "at the moment" photos or social media posts while out for vacation to avoid being taken advantage of by thieves or other lawless elements.

She noted that criminal elements are going high-tech as they take advantage of social media to look for their targets.

Fajardo reminded families to double check the security measures in their houses to avoid getting robbed.

Meanwhile, Fajardo said the country sees a continuing decline in peace and order indicators this March, particularly index crimes which dropped by 21.68 percent from 7,583 in January to March 9, 2023, to 5,939 in the same period this year.

Index crimes are serious crimes such as murder, homicide, physical injury, robbery, rape, theft and carjacking, while non-index crimes are violations of local ordinances and laws and vehicular accidents. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)